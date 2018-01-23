loading...

Position/Title: Automotive / Marketing Consultant

Details: Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WPMI in Mobile, AL is looking for experienced a Marketing Consultant with deep expertise in the operations and marketing of auto dealerships to become Sinclair local market subject matter experts. The people in these positions will become integral parts of our company-wide training and sales initiative focused on tier 3 auto business. In addition to training and coaching, we’re looking for closers with a proven record of developing business in the category, accurately forecasting revenue, and creating strategic business plans in this highly competitive vertical. The winning candidates will design and implement revenue growth strategies for their local market both as an independent seller and co-seller with local colleagues. Creating solid partnerships with dealers and Sinclair station leadership will be be keys to success. If you’re an industry leader, we’re interested in talking to you.

Vacancy Type: Full Time

Date Posted: 1/22/2018

Closing Date: 2/22/2018

City: Mobile

State: Alabama

URL: http://www.weartv.com

Specific Duties include:

• Exceed expectations for market penetration, average deal size, and total revenue in assigned geography

• Maintain consistent presence in the field driving growth from all auto dealer

• Develop, implement, and manage business plans to exceed corporate objectives and sales goals

• Act as player/coach on in-person sales calls with key decision makers at dealerships throughout the local market

• Conduct immersive training sessions with sales team based on Sinclair auto philosophy

• Collaborate with in-market SBG leadership to set sales goals and objectives for each local account

• Provide the Regional Digital Automotive Manager with monthly outlook and revenue forecast

• Work closely with sales management and corporate staff to ensure coordination and cooperation in support of sales and operations

• Perform other related duties as assigned

Desired Skills/Experience:

• Demonstrated success in building and maintaining top-tier customer relationships

• Strong business acumen with a thorough understanding of marketing strategies, automotive business cycles and consumer behavior

• Real experience and success communicating and working directly with auto dealers on identifying and achieving their business goals

• Proven track record of developing and managing people and sales process

• Strength is running multiple unique strategic projects concurrently

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s Degree

• 3+ years of experience in dealership operations and/or digital media sales

• Experience managing a large sales territory

• Proficient in the use of office software and CRM tools

• Excellent communication, presentation, planning, organizational, and problem-solving skills

• Previous sales management experience is not required but valued

Contact: Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace. Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/

