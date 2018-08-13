Automotive / Marketing Consultant

Details: Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! Sinclair Broadcast Group is looking for an experienced Marketing Consultant with deep expertise in the operations and marketing of auto dealerships to become Sinclair local market subject matter experts. The people in these positions will become integral parts of our company-wide training and sales initiative focused on tier 3 auto business. In addition to training and coaching, we’re looking for closers with a proven record of developing business in the category, accurately forecasting revenue, and creating strategic business plans in this highly competitive vertical. The winning candidates will design and implement revenue growth strategies for their local market both as an independent seller and co-seller with local colleagues. Creating solid partnerships with dealers and Sinclair station leadership will be be keys to success. If you’re an industry leader, we’re interested in talking to you.