Asst, Local Sales

Provides sales support to the Local Sales Manager as well as all Local Sales Reps to maximize revenue and achieve department goals. Provides assistance to both Local and National Sales Management daily as needed to ensure the smooth operation of the department.

Requirements: Assist in maximizing revenues by processing and maintaining sales orders, makegoods, resolving discrepancies and communicating with account executives, agencies and clients Identify suitable makegood areas based on inventory, rates and ratings

Answer incoming calls for sales managers and general station in a professional and positive manner

Proactive in seeking out additional duties from sales manager and/or other members of sales team

Assist in preparation of sales presentations as needed

Maintain local account files

Process contracts, credit information, payments and maintain accurate records

Works with Traffic Department to secure instructions and copy according to deadlines

Work with Credit Department on correct billing and claims reconciliation

Treat all co-workers with proper manners and respect. Establish as an asset to the entire team

All other duties as assigned by Sales Management

Works on a day-to-day basis with station sales management, sales staff, traffic, programming, promotions and business departments to ensure station business is booked and airing properly

Posting local account orders; maintain weekly posting spreadsheets, inputting underdelivery schedules.

Assisting with promotional schedules

Assist in coordinating station activities, client functions as requested

Administrative: Process expenses, arrange travel

Providing managers with daily and weekly reports for sales, traffic and operations.

Develop working knowledge of sales and traffic programs (Wide Orbit, Medialine, Matrix, Sharebuilder)

Create and maintain spreadsheets as needed for management analysis of rate, inventory, revenue, etc

Assist in projects such as budget process