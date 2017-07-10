Asst, Local Sales

|Experience:
- Preferred working knowledge of television business, ratings, traffic, general practices and vocabulary
- Preferred minimum of 5 years’ experience in TV sales industry.
- Preferred ability to understand demographic ratings, inventory, rate structure and makegood process.
- Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook
- Additional Computer skills a plus: Wide Orbit or other traffic system
- Possess outstanding organizational and communication skills (written/verbal)
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Self-motivated and meet deadlines
- Able to handle busy phones, multi-task and have a positive attitude
- Proficient in numbers, basic math, percentages
|Requirements:
Assist in maximizing revenues by processing and maintaining sales orders, makegoods, resolving discrepancies and communicating with account executives, agencies and clients
- Identify suitable makegood areas based on inventory, rates and ratings
- Answer incoming calls for sales managers and general station in a professional and positive manner
- Proactive in seeking out additional duties from sales manager and/or other members of sales team
- Assist in preparation of sales presentations as needed
- Maintain local account files
- Process contracts, credit information, payments and maintain accurate records
- Works with Traffic Department to secure instructions and copy according to deadlines
- Work with Credit Department on correct billing and claims reconciliation
- Treat all co-workers with proper manners and respect. Establish as an asset to the entire team
- All other duties as assigned by Sales Management
- Works on a day-to-day basis with station sales management, sales staff, traffic, programming, promotions and business departments to ensure station business is booked and airing properly
- Posting local account orders; maintain weekly posting spreadsheets, inputting underdelivery schedules.
- Assisting with promotional schedules
- Assist in coordinating station activities, client functions as requested
- Administrative: Process expenses, arrange travel
- Providing managers with daily and weekly reports for sales, traffic and operations.
- Develop working knowledge of sales and traffic programs (Wide Orbit, Medialine, Matrix, Sharebuilder)
- Create and maintain spreadsheets as needed for management analysis of rate, inventory, revenue, etc
- Assist in projects such as budget process