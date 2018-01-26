Asst. Chief Engineer

loading...

DATE: January 24, 2017

TITLE: Assistant Chief Engineer

LOCATION: Tampa, Florida

Description: A rare opportunity is available to join a major market radio engineering team to work with some of the newest state of the art technology at Beasley Media Group Tampa Bay. Duties include but are not limited to studio and transmitter maintenance and construction, as well as troubleshooting advanced RF Systems, and audio routing systems. The ideal candidate will be successful in working well with staff, thinking clearly under pressure, and applying creative solutions in a timely matter.

Qualifications:

Minimum five years of radio engineering experience;

Prefer someone with AM Directional Arrays experience;

Knowledge of Nautel and Gates transmitters.

Knowledge of WideOrbit Automation Systems;

Experience with radio studio construction and maintenance;

Must be able to lift 50 pounds;

Must be willing to work off hours and be on call;

SBE Certification a plus;

Ensure compliance with FCC Rules and Regulations;

Strong communication skills;

Valid drivers’ license

Last date for consideration: Until Filled

Applicants may send cover letter and resume to Steve Wright: Techjobs@bbgi.com

Website: http://www.bbgi.com

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Related posts