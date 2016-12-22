Associate Producer TV – WVEN

Summary

Responsible for daily production and editing of quality news stories.

Essential Functions

Writes and supports line producers for 30-minute long newscast. Learns to fill-in produce, works on the assignment desk, field produce, run teleprompter, shoot and edit video. Helps devise and execute daily tease strategy for attracting and building an audience. Plans future segments, topics, guests, and story ideas. Performs additional duties as necessary.

Competencies

Consistent and Solid Writing Ability. Ability to Work well under Pressure. Solid News Judgment. Creativity. Flexibility. Ability to Act Decisively. Strong Team Player. Excellent Organizational Skills.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to the News Director

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Required Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field. Be prepared to work any shift on our 24/7 newsroom. Must work closely with anchors, producers, photographers, writers, reporters, and news management. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Salary: Commensurate with Experience

Please send resume to jennyash@entravision.com jobsorlando@entravision.com

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an equal opportunity employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

Apply Online at entravision.com

No Phone calls or walk-ins

Related posts