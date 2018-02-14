loading...

JOB POSTING

Job Title: Associate Producer (Full Time)

Job Opening Date: February 2, 2018

Job # 18-03

JOB SUMMARY:

Univision WLTV 23 is seeking a full time Associate Producer to assist Producer in preparing newscast, working closely and effectively with the producer, assignment desk editors and reporters. Responsible for ensuring video, supers and graphic quality control, while having the capability to replace producer during absences. Understand and create content for multi-media platforms as needed.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Writing voice overs and anchor intros.

Writing, correcting and supervising supers.

Edit scripts in Spanish.

Able to create graphics and supervise art department’s graphic designs.

Assist Director and Producer with trouble shooting in the control room.

Research potential show topics and book guests for show.

Support the Assignment Desk operation as needed.

Operate teleprompter as needed.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have a thorough knowledge of local current affairs and movers and shakers in South Florida.

Must understand use of video and NAT sound for packages.

Ability to time VOs, SOTs and packages.

Must possess a thorough understanding of how to build and operate within the News Rundown using the INews system.

Knowledge of Microsoft Applications (Outlook, Word, Excel).

Knowledge of basic newsroom operation systems (INews, VizRT).

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

A college degree in Journalism, Radio/Television or related field required.

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

2 or more years working in a news environment preferred.

LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent and grammatically accurate Spanish language skills – both written and oral – required. Bilingual – fluency in English and Spanish is required.

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2196

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps, products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 89 million unduplicated consumers monthly across its portfolio. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

