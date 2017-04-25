Associate Producer

Assistant News Director
Job Responsibilities:
- Write stories for news programs and use across the station’s digital platforms, including text stories, photos, links and related information.
- Select appropriate video and sound for stories on air.
- Assist anchors, reporters and producers in preparing stories for broadcast and the web.
- Produce newscasts as needed under management supervision.
- Seek out and identify engaging content and post on the station’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
- Work with the assignment desk in gathering information from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness.
- Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments.
- Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies.
Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity of coverage.
- Job Qualifications;
College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism or equivalent job experience.
- Strong creative writing skills and news and editorial judgment are a must.
- Must be proficient in social media and have an eye for content that will engage viewers on social media.
- Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under deadline pressure.
- Must be able to deal effectively with people.
- Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, and ENG & SNG remotes is strongly preferred.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs