Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Associate Producer Details:

WESH-TV has an opening for a highly skilled, ambitious, hardworking Associate Producer to work in our newsroom. The qualified candidate will assist producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. This will include writing stories, creating graphics, researching information and using video. Associate Producers also assist in making phone calls to gather information about stories. In addition to writing for our broadcasts, our associate producers are also assigned to write/post stories daily to our website and social media sites. The ideal candidate will have strong organizational, writing and tape editing skills. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone looking to get his or her foot in the door and get started in a career in journalism. Job Responsibilities: Write copy for daily newscasts and edit videos.

Assist producers and reporters with research.

Communicate effectively with assignment editors, producers, reporters, photographers, editors, production staff and news managers

Have an understanding of social media and be able to produce content on our digital platforms.

Researching and writing stories for television and digital platforms.

Making follow up calls and beat calls Experience Requirements: Previous on-air producing experience required.

Military on-air producing experience will be considered Qualifications Requirements: Familiarity with social media.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to remain calm under pressure.

Ability to work on deadlines.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Knowledge of ENPS are pluses. Education: Bachelor’s Degree required with an emphasis in communications or journalism or equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) preferred. Vacancy Type:

Part Time Date Posted:

2/24/2020 Closing Date:

3/25/2020 City:

Winter Park – 32789 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE Apply Online URL:

http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/