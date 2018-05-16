|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
Associate Producer
|Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
|Manage Others:
No
|Details:
First Coast News is looking for an Associate Producer to join our growing morning team. The Associate Producer will work with the newscast producers in all facets of the broadcast. This includes, but is not limited to: writing stories, creating graphics, researching stories, work on the assignment desk, writing and editing breaking news for all platforms and engaging our communities on social media. Steadicam and drone experience a plus.
Responsibilities:
- Write dynamic stories for on air and digital platforms
- Create graphics that help communicate the story to the viewer or digital user
- Use latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories
- Produce exciting and interesting newscasts when needed
- Enterprise and research news stories
- Develop and execute on-line content, including photos, graphics and stories
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
4/27/2018
|Closing Date:
8/24/2018
|City:
Jacksonville – 32202
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
1 Year(s)
|Requirements:
Here’s what you need:
- Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communication, or equivalent field experience
- Minimum 1-2 years in digital journalism preferred
- Strong writing skills
- Fluency with digital/social analytics tools
- Previous experience with online CMS (WordPress, BlogSpot, Wix, etc.)
- Solid editorial and social media judgement
- Basic image and video editing skills strongly preferred
- Ability to work outside of normal business hours
|Contact Company:
WTLV/WJXX
|Contact E-Mail:
mfarrell@firstcoastnews.com
|Contact Details:
Mark Farrell