Details: First Coast News is looking for an Associate Producer to join our growing morning team. The Associate Producer will work with the newscast producers in all facets of the broadcast. This includes, but is not limited to: writing stories, creating graphics, researching stories, work on the assignment desk, writing and editing breaking news for all platforms and engaging our communities on social media. Steadicam and drone experience a plus. Responsibilities: Write dynamic stories for on air and digital platforms

Create graphics that help communicate the story to the viewer or digital user

Use latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories

Produce exciting and interesting newscasts when needed

Enterprise and research news stories

Develop and execute on-line content, including photos, graphics and stories We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.