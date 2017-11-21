Details: WESH 2 News has an opening for a skilled, ambitious, hardworking part time Associate Producer to work in our newsroom. The qualified candidate will assist producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. This will include writing stories, creating graphics, researching information and using video. Associate Producers also assist in making phone calls to gather information about stories. In addition to writing for our broadcasts, our associate producers are also assigned to write/post stories daily to our website and social media sites. The ideal candidate will have strong organizational and writing skills. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone looking to get his or her foot in the door and get started in a career in journalism. Job

Responsibilities: Write

copy for daily newscasts and edit videos. Assist

producers and reporters with research. Communicate

effectively with assignment editors, producers, reporters, photographers,

editors production staff and news managers Have

an understanding of social media and be able to produce content on our

digital platforms.

and writing stories for television and digital platforms.

follow up calls and beat calls Experience

Requirements: ·

Previous on-air experience required. ·

Military on-air experience will be

considered Qualifications

Requirements: ·

Familiarity with social media. ·

Strong written and verbal

communication skills. ·

Ability to remain calm under

pressure. ·

Ability to work on deadlines. ·

Ability to work in a team

environment. ·

Knowledge of ENPS are pluses. Education: Bachelor’s Degree required with an emphasis in

communications or journalism or equivalent military training from Defense

Information School (DINFOS) preferred.