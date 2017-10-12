loading...

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Write stories for news programs and use across the station’s digital platforms, including text stories, photos, links and related information. Select appropriate video and sound for stories on air. Assist anchors, reporters and producers in preparing stories for broadcast and the web. Produce newscasts as needed under management supervision. Seek out and identify engaging content and post on the station’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Work with the assignment desk in gathering information from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments. Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity of coverage. College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism or equivalent job experience. Strong creative writing skills and news and editorial judgment are a must. Must be proficient in social media and have an eye for content that will engage viewers on social media. Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under deadline pressure. Must be able to deal effectively with people. Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, and ENG & SNG remotes is strongly preferred

