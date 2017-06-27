Details: WESH 2 has an opening for a skilled, ambitious, hardworking

Associate Producer to work in our newsroom. The qualified candidate will assist

producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. This will include

writing stories, creating graphics, researching information and using

video. Associate Producers also assist in making phone calls to gather

information about stories. In addition to writing for our broadcasts, our

associate producers are also assigned to write/post stories daily to our

website and social media sites. The ideal candidate will have strong

organizational and writing skills. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone

looking to get his or her foot in the door and get started in a career in

journalism. Job Responsibilities: Write copy for daily newscasts and create graphics.

Assist producers and reporters with research.

Communicate effectively with assignment editors, producers, reporters, photographers,

editors production staff and news managers

digital platforms.

Making follow up calls and beat calls