|Details:
WESH 2 has an opening for a skilled, ambitious, hardworking
Associate Producer to work in our newsroom. The qualified candidate will assist
producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. This will include
writing stories, creating graphics, researching information and using
video. Associate Producers also assist in making phone calls to gather
information about stories. In addition to writing for our broadcasts, our
associate producers are also assigned to write/post stories daily to our
website and social media sites. The ideal candidate will have strong
organizational and writing skills. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone
looking to get his or her foot in the door and get started in a career in
journalism.
Job Responsibilities:
- Write copy for daily newscasts and create graphics.
- Assist producers and reporters with research.
- Communicate effectively with assignment editors, producers, reporters, photographers,
editors production staff and news managers
- Have an understanding of social media and be able to produce content on our
digital platforms.
- Researching and writing stories for television and digital platforms.
- Making follow up calls and beat calls