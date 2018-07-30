WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville /

www.fox35orlando.com

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

July 26, 2018

The following represent brief/broad descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.

NEWS

ASSOCIATE DIGITAL PRODUCER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Conceptualize and produce creative and engaging material for use across station’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Write stories for news programs and the station’s digital platforms, including text stories, photos, links and related information. Facilitate the editorial gathering of local news and breaking news stories, gleaning information from various sources and contacts and reproducing the material into strong compelling digital content. Apply commonly accepted standards of journalism. Select appropriate video and sound for stories on air. Assist anchors, reporters and producers in preparing stories for broadcast and the web. Perform duties of on-line writer/producer, specializing in print style writing, copyediting and editorial gathering. Work with the assignment desk in gathering information from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism or equivalent job experience. Solid understanding of online standards, design and usability. Strong creative writing skills and news and editorial judgment are a must. Must be proficient in social media and have an eye for content that will engage viewers on social media. Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under deadline pressure. Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, and ENG & SNG remotes is strongly preferred. Ability to work under pressure as a cohesive member of a team.

Jean Fromm | HR Director

O 407.741.5169 | jean.fromm@foxtv.com