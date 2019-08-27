Are you ready for your next adventure?

Associate Account Executive

E.W. Scripps, a premier media organization is seeking a high-energy, multi-tasking Associate Account Executive to join our Sales team. The successful candidate will have some sales experience. You would be assisting and gaining working knowledge of the various departments within the sales department.

Phase I – You will gain a working knowledge and be trained in the performance of the following types of duties:

• Local Sales – Handle airtime sales to advertising agencies and direct clients; process orders into station systems and generate contracts; schedule paid programming; resolve airtime scheduling problems such as revisions; make goods, preemptions, discrepancies and cancellations

• Research/Marketing – Prepare analysis of market program audiences and estimates; assist sales in marketing initiatives; create sales campaigns and presentations; work with Nielsen ratings/products; learn use of ABC network systems

• Traffic – Input local copy instructions and orders; manipulate inventory and commercial placement; formatting of daily logs

• Digital – Gain understanding of multi-platform media such as online media, mobile and digital sales

Phase II – In the remaining months of the program, you will work with the account executives to become fully immersed in your role as a sales professional. Responsibilities will include:

• Perform client services including but not limited to avail presentations, package preparation, copy writing, credit applications, collections, etc

• Create non-traditional revenue opportunities, coordinating production efforts for new clients and executing post-buy analyses of broadcast and digital schedules

• Obtain commercial material to be used by Traffic for on-air schedules

• Develop new business for multiple platforms (such as on-air, mobile, online, digital) and utilize research to position the station as a premiere marketing vehicle

• Perform other duties as assigned

Education

College degree in Communications or Marketing preferred.

Skills & Abilities

• Working knowledge of Microsoft applications

• Self-motivated, creative and strong people skills

• Detail-oriented with excellent written and oral communication/presentation skills

• Ability to work within a team framework are required

• Driving required. Valid Driver’s License, good driving record and ability to provide proof of insurability with company required insurance limits

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

