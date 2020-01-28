Assistant – Traffic Hub/Digital

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 87 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT WWSB

WWSB/ABC7 prides itself on being a news leader while serving the local community, with a strong presence at local events. Our mission is to cover news that digs deeper and holds true to solid journalistic ethics and to offer businesses the best options to market their products and services including a full-service digital marketing department. Our award-winning team is all about leadership and growth. Join our fast-paced team and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle in beautiful Sarasota.

JOB SUMMARY

The Assistant -Traffic Hub/Digital is responsible for scheduling all commercials on the correct orders; maintaining relationships with third parties providing copy and copy instructions; working with sales to ensure correct copy; maintaining the dub list in the traffic system; managing the house numbers in the traffic system. This position will also play a key role in the digital media sales fulfillment. Including aggregating digital performance reports, digital order entry, applying digital creative to orders, and other duties as assigned. This career opportunity is a great way to become an important part of a highly respected TV station and begin a career with Gray Media Group, Inc., an industry-leading television station group.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

• Secure and input traffic instructions for advertisers across multiple channels or playlists

• Enter detailed copy information using Wide Orbit traffic software

• Maintain instruction files, spot library and various other traffic functions

• Work closely with local account executives and clients in a professional and timely manner

• Notify account executives of missing copy instructions

• Pre-empt spots due to no copy

• Maintain thorough/accurate communication between traffic hub, Sales and TMP operators.

• Create dub lists, ingest and segment all spots and paid programming (from various delivery

Sites)

• Will be responsible for quality control on all spots and paid programming

• Become familiar with compatible video formats and transcoding methods.

• Data Aggregation within Google Analytics (Overview, Sources, Trends, etc.)

• Digital order entry and traffic creative with high level of accuracy

• Notify Account Executives of missing digital creative

• Assist in startup process for digital campaigns

• Work directly with Digital Sales Manager and third-party digital vendor to implement digital sales strategies and products

• Targeted Email Design & Coding (will train)

• Use Wide Orbit Traffic to aggregate reports

Requirements

• Heavy emphasis on attention to detail

• A strong work ethic, and a positive attitude are required

• Previous traffic experience is helpful but not required

• Be able to complete all assigned tasks and functions independently.

• Strong organizational and written skills

• Great communication and people skills

• Enjoy a fast-paced environment

• Ability to learn and understand required software and systems, strong computer knowledge

preferred

• Ability to manage your time wisely to meet deadlines.

• Ability to prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

• Ability to close the logs in the appropriate timeline/manner.

• Openness to learning new skills, systems, software.

• Build positive relationships with co-workers including the Gray hub, sales management, AE’s and news production.

• Problem-solving ability – identify problems, suggest improvements/solutions. Look at processes through a new eye to streamline or make things better.

• Ability to save the station money by minimizing errors.

• Proficiency in Google Analytics

• Microsoft Office knowledge (excel and PowerPoint specific)

• Creativity & Design Skills

• Adobe Creative suite knowledge

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

Additional Info

