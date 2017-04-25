Assistant News Director

Associate Producer
Job Responsibilities:
- Oversee the day-to-day news gathering operation for department of 80+ producing more than 55 hours of broadcast news per week.
- Oversee digital content and initiatives as well as the integration with television and all digital media/social platforms.
- Will be involved in all phases of newsroom management including hiring, budgeting and formatting
Job Qualifications:
- Good people skills and strong leadership abilities are essential.
- Seasoned broadcast journalist with prior news management experience preferred.
- Must be well versed in organizational and personnel matters.
- Detail oriented.
- Outstanding story telling skills.
- Knowledge of newsroom computer systems and the Internet.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs