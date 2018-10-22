JOB TITLE: Assistant News Director

JOB OPENING DATE: September 27, 2018

JOB NUMBER: #18-20

Position Summary

WLTV Univision 23 Miami is seeking a highly motivated and experienced Assistant News Director for the station’s local multi-platform content production. The ideal candidate must love breaking news and understand how to best reach audiences on different platforms. Position provides editorial direction, leadership, motivation, support and encouragement to staff in the generation of story ideas and production of a compelling news product; sets department’s philosophy and policies. Applicant will be a thought leader in the newsroom and be current on news trends for existing and emerging platforms. Works closely with other Univision entities to create cross platform opportunities for a trusted and award-winning news brand.

Job Responsibilities

Responsible for executing newsroom philosophy and policies, and its vision and direction.

• Leads editorial meetings and manages the daily flow of content to the station’s various platforms.

• Develops and plans yearly coverage priorities for all Univision Miami platforms, as well as “sweeps” for key television rating periods.

• Manages newsroom budget, under the direction of the Vice President of News.

• Authorizes expenses, reviews, approves and monitors the use of overtime; approves and monitors the use of stringer and seasonal budgets.

• Reviews and critiques newscast production values.

• Understands and monitors audience performance on linear and non-linear platforms. Must have strong understanding of Nielsen ratings and responds to the importance of maintaining/growing ratings especially during critical sweeps periods.

• Supervises News Producers, Investigative Unit, Weekly Shows and Special Projects.

• Other duties as assigned by Vice President of News and/or as deemed necessary.

Minimum Qualifications

Prior experience in motivating and supervising staff.

• Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment, meet extreme deadlines, and multi-task.

• Ability to focus on news stories, which inform, and highlight the needs of the Spanish speaking community.

• Valid Driver’s License with a good driving record is required.

• Must have knowledge of Microsoft Office, newsroom systems, edit bays, cameras, audio board and decks.

Education Requirements

• College Degree in Journalism, Radio/Television or related field from accredited University, but will

consider commensurate experience if all other qualifications are met.

Experience Requirements

• A minimum of 5 years experience in television news, working as a news director, assistant news director,

executive producer, or news producer.

• Must have experience overseeing daily and breaking news events.

• Must have experience managing operating budget.

Knowledge and understanding of Nielsen rating system.

Language Requirements

• Excellent and grammatically accurate Spanish language skills – both written and oral – required.

• Bilingual – fluency in English and Spanish is required.

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2608

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER