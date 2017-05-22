Details: Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WPMI-TV, in Mobile, Alabama, is seeking an experienced, hands-on Assistant News Director with strong leadership skills. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

5/23/2017 Closing Date:

6/23/2017 City:

Mobile State:

Alabama URL:

http://www.weartv.com Experience: The ideal candidate will oversee production of newscasts and special programming for all of our broadcast stations. You will work closely with the other Producers, Reporters, Anchors, Assignment Editor and Photographers on daily news coverage. The ideal candidate must be proficient in creative writing, copy editing, enterprising stories and be committed to managing compelling newscasts. You must be able to multi-task and have an eye for detail. The ideal candidate will also work with the News Director and other managers to establish newsroom goals and work to develop and further the brand of each station’s news programs. The Assistant News Director will work individually with members of the news team to set personal goals and evaluate their performance on a regular basis. As a newsroom leader, the expectation is that the Assistant News Director will lead by example. Responsibilities: Oversee newscasts, script reviews of Producers and Reporters for assigned newscasts

Manage and train other Producers

Special projects

Planning and overseeing continuity into upcoming newscasts

Other responsibilities as assigned Requirements: Four-year degree in journalism or communications preferred

Must have a working knowledge of journalistic ethics, libel, and privacy laws

Strong writing skills and a proven track record for getting results on initiatives

Strong newscast showcasing skills

Ability to plan and adjust personnel during breaking news

Great people skills with an emphasis on coaching and motivating

Experience with iNews and Xpression a plus

At least 3 years of experience in broadcast journalism as an Executive Producer or equivalent experience Contact:

