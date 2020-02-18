Details:

WESH 2 News in Orlando, Florida is hiring an Assistant News Director. Orlando is a big market where Big Stories happen daily. If you thrive on covering manned space launches, hurricanes, national court cases, world class tourism, breaking news, investigations and everything in between, this could be your next job. This position demands a candidate who covers news aggressively, is curious and able to motivate and manage a team of journalists who sustain a pace most shops cannot match. We produce 62.5 hours of live coverage a week and average 15 out-of-newscast specials every year. Your work ethic, management and journalism skills must all be top-notch and you must be able to work well as part of a team. We break news on all platforms – broadcast and digital. All are key to our success and all are equally important. WESH 2 is specifically looking for an AND who is aggressive and sets the tone during big and breaking coverage. But that is only part of the package. You must be organized, you must be flexible and you must be a creative problem solver. This newsroom prides itself on the ability to perform best when the pressure is on. Job Responsibilities: Work with the News Director to oversee the day-to-day operation and editorial content of the newsroom

Plan big event coverage

Execute the brand, both on air and online

Schedule talent Experience Requirements: 7 years of professional journalism experience

3 years of newsroom management experience

Military training and experience will be considered Education: Bachelor’s Degree or related military training in Broadcast Communications, Journalism, or related field.