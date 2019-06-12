Category:

Do you have a passion for innovation and the ability to motivate a team to produce compelling content on air, online and on social media? First Coast News in Jacksonville, FL has an opportunity for you! We have an immediate opening for an Assistant News Director who can oversee our daily news operation, collaborating with the News Director and other news managers to make the most of our resources to win the day, grow audience, build brand identity and loyalty by delivering a consistent message across all platforms. The ideal candidate must be a creative thinker who understands what it means to “own” the big story on all platforms, be the market leader in enterprise storytelling, and incorporate meaningful social conversation into everything we do. You’ll also work alongside the News Director on the development and execution of long-term newsroom strategy. As a key member of our leadership team, we are seeking candidates with a vision for the future of news, emphasizing new technology, a digital-first approach, and creative storytelling. Additional responsibilities will include: Planning coverage, story selection and ensures effective delivery of daily newscasts.

Managing the daily performance of multi skilled journalists, from story concept to execution. Supports producers by providing editorial skills, copy editing, and creative production and storytelling skills.

Leading daily editorial meetings. #LI-VT1 We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Requirements: Lead teams in the creation of engaging, unique newscasts and digital segments evoking emotion

Coach and inspire on-air talent

Produce news stories for on-air broadcast and digital platforms when needed

Use the latest editing and visual tools to tell great stories

Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories

Enterprise news stories

Write and teach staff to write in an exciting, captivating and authentic manner for broadcast

Attention to detail for accuracy and clarity

Use consumer analytics in the editorial process

Perform other tasks as required by News Director

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

