Assistant Engineer

This person will be expected to setup and tear down remotes, share in on-call duties, help maintain studios, help maintain and troubleshoot at both AM and FM tower sites. The applicant should be willing to learn and develop their skills with AM directional systems, audio automation, engine console systems, transmitter remote controls. etc. The work will include wokring inside an office building, outside at remotes and outside at transmitter sites. Remotes take place in various venues including stadiums, convention centers,a and places of worship.

Qualifications and Education Requirements:

-College or military experience is preferred.

– 2 years experience in radio, rf, or related engineering industries is preferred.

Required:

-Ideal candidate must be able to work on tasks and projects both independently and/or under the supervision of Chief Engineer.

-Candidate must understand that there will be occasional nights, overnights, weekends, and other odd-timed responsibilities.

-Employee will be required to climb ladders/scaffolding as needed depending on the project at hand.

Must be able to work in tight, cramped areas as tasks dictate.

-Must be able to life up to 50lbs

-Must have a Florida’s drivers license with aclean driving record and reliable transportation.

-Familiarity with computers generally and Microsoft Office Suite specifically is required.

Apply online at www.salemmedia.com/careers

Related posts