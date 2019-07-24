Position Summary

Univision is seeking a talented Assistant Director to support the Director, along with coordinating all news and production activities. The successful candidate will provide a key link between the Director, Producers and Production team. This individual must be a strategic and creative thinker, a self-starter, and a collaborator willing to learn and share ideas.

Job Responsibilities

Code in Ross Overdrive automation.

Back time video clips and packages.

Use iNEWS (Newsroom Computer System) to edit the rundown.

Oversee and facilitate production elements, including graphics, music, and all other related presentation elements at the director’s request.

Call for manual triggering of graphic elements.

Perform other tasks as assigned by the Director.

Required Skills & Experience

2-3 years of experience with live studio broadcast.

Knowledge of Robotic Camera Systems.

Knowledge of equipment utilized in production, TV studio and control room.

Ability to multitask and prioritize.

Comfort using highly technical and automated systems.

Work effectively with others in a team environment.

Excellent organizational and communication skills.

Must be able to work holidays, weekends, hurricanes and off-peak shifts as needed.

Perform well in a fast-paced environment and breaking news situations.

Desired Skills & Experience

Bi-lingual (English/Spanish) preferred.

Ross Overdrive automation.

Ross CamBot Robotic Camera system with user interface and joystick panel.

iNEWS Newsroom Computer System (NRCS).

VizRT Trio.

Playback Devices (Avid Airspeed, Ross Video SMS/Blackstorm, Miranda HMP 1801).

Calrec Audio Console.

Enco Audio Playback device.

Miranda Router.

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Miami, FL

Employment/education will be verified

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Assistant-Director_R004714-1

UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER