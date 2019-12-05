Category:

Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country!

WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida is seeking an Assistant Business Manager to be responsible for the Human Resources function for stations, as well assist with the management of the financial reporting and general accounting functions to ensure all documentation complies with Sarbanes-Oxley, Company policies and procedures, and GAAP reporting guidelines. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Manage the Human Resources function under the general direction of Corporate Human Resources: Recruiting and hiring compliance in accordance with FCC/EEO regulations

Conduct new hire orientation and exit interviews

Complete paperwork related to hiring, termination and status and benefit changes

Act as a liaison between employees, Corp HR and/or vendors to answer questions about benefits, company policy or other related concerns

File and maintain confidential personnel and other HR records

Assist with FCC/EEO compliance reporting

Leave administration

Prepare and review of payroll process

Reporting/responding to workers’ compensation and unemployment claims

Act as a liaison between managers and Regional HR Manager on employee relations matters, including disciplinary matters and complaints • Support the Business Manager by assisting with the Stations’ Accounting Functions: Compile and analyze financial information to prepare entries to general ledger, fixed assets, financial statements, etc.

Prepare month end journal entries, financial statements, forecasts, reports, variance analysis, etc.

Collect and analyze asset, liability, and capital financial information

Assisting in other daily projects as assigned by the Business Manager Requirements:

Requirements: • Associates or bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or equivalent, or enrolled towards such degree • Minimum 2 years relevant work experience in Accounting and Human Resources • Working knowledge of internal control procedures, general ledger, payroll, and human resources • Must be results oriented with strong accounting and financial skills • Proficient in Excel and an Oracle background preferred • Strong analytical, problem solving, and multi-tasking skills • Ability to work in a team environment with various levels of staff • Ability to maintain strict confidentiality • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills • Experience in the broadcast industry a plus! Contact:

