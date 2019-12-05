Assistant Business Manager

|Requirements:
Requirements:
• Associates or bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or equivalent, or enrolled towards such degree
• Minimum 2 years relevant work experience in Accounting and Human Resources
• Working knowledge of internal control procedures, general ledger, payroll, and human resources
• Must be results oriented with strong accounting and financial skills
• Proficient in Excel and an Oracle background preferred
• Strong analytical, problem solving, and multi-tasking skills
• Ability to work in a team environment with various levels of staff
• Ability to maintain strict confidentiality
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
• Experience in the broadcast industry a plus!