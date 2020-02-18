|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
Assistant Business Manager
|Details:
Do you enjoy being the go-to for business operations? Regardless if it is related to financial forecasting or employee concerns? Are you skilled when it comes to wearing multiple hats and tackling a variety of tasks? We think that’s great! In fact, that is what we value most about you – we are looking for someone who is able to transition to and from month’s end to our biweekly payroll process – all before those deadlines! If you’re up for the challenge, then the Assistant Business Manager position might be the position for you!
|Requirements:
While no day is the same, a day in the life of an Assistant Business Manager might look like this:
- Assist leadership with routine financial reporting
- Leverage data to drive results and business decisions
- Complete general accounting functions on behalf of the location/station
- Be the subject matter expert and location/station resource for accounting matters: like Sarbanes-Oxley, Company ‘best practices,’ and GAAP reporting guidelines.
- Provide supplemental Human Resource support for HR matters e.g., recruitment initiatives, hiring, employee relations, benefit & leave administration, personnel records, and all other related Company ‘best practices’
- Act as the employee liaison for employment matters and HR related concerns
- Process (& occasionally problem-solve) the teams’ biweekly payroll
- Advise and strategize with team leaders at the location/station to ensure everyone is within budget
- Provide support as requested by the location/station’s Business Manager
We think it would be great if your background looked something like this:
- Bachelor’s degree in related field(s) – e.g., accounting, finance, economics, and/or Business
- On the job experience with HR tasks including payroll and/or General Ledger (GL), or Financial, or Accounting related duties
- Advanced in excel – i.e., you consider yourself fluent in VLOOKUP, functions, conditional formatting, pivot tables/charts, formulas, and you might even dabble with VBA & Macros
- Previous experience working with a range of experience levels (i.e., you might have worked across a few departments to complete a project, or two…)
- Previous experience in a role charged with the responsibility of accounting, payroll, personnel & employment matters, and
- Past experience that demonstrates your understanding of the importance of confidentiality in accounting and HR related matters
- Experience with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems (e.g., Oracle, SAP)
- Experience in the broadcast industry is a plus!
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group – Careers