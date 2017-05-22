Assignment Manager

Job Responsibilities:

Manage daily news coverage and operation of the assignment desk to include the following duties:

Develop and implement strategies for effective, efficient and smooth operation of the assignment desk to ensure maximum news production and most efficient use of resources for both broadcast and all digital platforms.

Work with field crews to maximize content and logistics of daily news coverage.

Attend editorial meetings.

Monitor scanners for breaking news.

Assign news crews to cover stories.

Gather meaningful news information from available sources for newscasts.

Work closely with other news managers and producers in executing daily and future story coverage.

Supervise assignment editors to ensure strategic coverage goals and objectives are met.

Oversee daily planning functions to ensure consistent news coverage of continuing stories and sharing of resources among newscasts.

Supervise station’s role in Local News Service.

Plan coverage of special events, such as the Daytona 500, sports championships, parades, etc.

Supervise Planning Producer to develop and execute strategies for future news stories, projects and newscasts.

Ensure follow-up stories and assignments are pursued.

Supervise social media efforts from assignment desk staff.

Job Qualifications:

College/University degree in broadcast journalism or other related field.

A minimum of three years’ experience on a TV news assignment desk preferred.

Working knowledge of newsroom computers, the Internet and computer-assisted reporting.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

Related posts