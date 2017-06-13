Assignment Editor P/T

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Univision WLTV 23 is seeking a part time Assignment Editor that can continuously plan and execute news coverage, direct crews, write and post content, pictures and video to the web and other platforms. Monitor news wires, scanners and other sources of information to cover breaking news. Able to handle special projects and series assignments as needed. Must be able to handle multiple tasks, work in a high paced environment and meet deadlines. Candidate must be able to work flexible hours including weekends, early mornings and holidays as needed.

College Degree preferred. BS/BA in Journalism, Communications or related field a plus.

Bilingual (English/Spanish)

Newsroom experience in a major TV market preferred.

Computer Skills (Internet Explorer, Microsoft Office, Avid, INTERPLAY and INews a plus).

Ability to research public records as needed.

SEND RESUME TO: https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?id=1766

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) has evolved into a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps; products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 49 million unduplicated media consumers monthly across TV, Radio and Digital. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) ha evolucionado para convertirse en una empresa multimedia del más alto nivel, con 17 cadenas de televisión de señal abierta, por cable y digital; 59 estaciones de TV; 67 emisoras de radio; aplicaciones en línea y para dispositivos móviles, productos y sedes para creación de contenido. UCI se centra en ofrecer una experiencia con la marca dondequiera que esté su audiencia, alcanzando a más de 49M de consumidores mensuales en todas las plataformas. Como Compañía impulsada por una misión, UCI se centra en informar, entretener y empoderar a la comunidad hispana en los Estados Unidos.

For more information, please visit www.Univision.net.

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

