Assignment Editor

Associate Producer
Job Responsibilities:
- Responsible for gathering story info from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness.
- Make decisions on what stories to cover and assign/dispatch crews.
- Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments.
- Plan news stories for future coverage and coordinate coverage for special events.
- Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies.
- Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity in coverage.
- Write, edit and post stories on the station’s website and social media platforms; on-air, on-line, in-mobile and social.
Job Qualifications:
- A minimum of two years’ experience in TV news, including assignment desk experience preferred.
- Must be well organized and able to manage multiple projects.
- Must demonstrate outstanding news judgment and good news writing skills.
- Must be able to deal effectively with people.
- Must be able to work well in a fast paced environment.
- Overtime, holidays and varied hours required.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs