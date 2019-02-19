|Position/Title:
Assignment Editor
|Details:
The Assignments Editor answers incoming news calls and assigns daily news stories according to the news personnel available.
|City:
Panama City – 32401
|Experience:
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum two years’ experience in news operations
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, scanners, and other office equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Flexibility to work any shift
|Requirements:
- Must be extremely organized!!!
- Tracks stories from all sources including government agencies, wire services and community groups
- Dispatches photographers, reporters and other personnel to cover stories
- Coordinates logistics for news personnel
- Participates in daily story meetings and supplies a comprehensive list of all possible news stories and works with the News Director to develop plans for all broadcasts
- Assists in development, planning and follow-up of all news stories
- Edits video clips as assigned
- Writes stories and interacts with viewers/users for digital media platforms
- Performs other duties as assigned
|Contact:
Apply online at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com