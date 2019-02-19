Assignment Editor

Category:

The Assignments Editor answers incoming news calls and assigns daily news stories according to the news personnel available. Vacancy Type:

http://www.mypanhandle.com Experience:

Requirements & Skills: Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum two years’ experience in news operations

Proficiency with computers, telephones, scanners, and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Flexibility to work any shift Requirements: Must be extremely organized!!!

Tracks stories from all sources including government agencies, wire services and community groups

Dispatches photographers, reporters and other personnel to cover stories

Coordinates logistics for news personnel

Participates in daily story meetings and supplies a comprehensive list of all possible news stories and works with the News Director to develop plans for all broadcasts

Assists in development, planning and follow-up of all news stories

Edits video clips as assigned

Writes stories and interacts with viewers/users for digital media platforms

Performs other duties as assigned Contact:

Apply online at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com Apply Online URL:

https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com Job Req #:

6060