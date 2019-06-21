Date: 06/10/19

Job Posting Title: Assignment Editor

Department: News

Reports To: News Director

Location: Miami, FL

Exempt: Y/N Non-Exempt

Job # 19-28

Position Summary

Noticias 23/Univision Miami is seeking an Assignment Editor adept at news gathering, judging news stories, tips and leads, logistical planning, deploying and managing crews, executing coverage, setting a positive and cooperative working environment through sound leadership skills, working well with co-workers and managers, establishing and nurturing sources, and writing, posting content, pictures and video to the web and other platforms whenever needed.

The candidate must be able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, work well under pressure in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines.

In addition, the candidate should be enterprising, resourceful and creative, demonstrate good initiative, and be capable of monitoring news wires, checking video feeds, police, fire, governmental and community organizations social media sites, listening to police and fire scanners, answering viewer tips and emails, and determining and prioritizing editorial relevance.

Candidate must also be able to work flexible hours including weekends, early mornings and holidays as needed, as well as extended hours during hurricanes and continuous coverage.

Job Responsibilities

News and information gathering

Keeping updated on current issues, events and news stories of importance in South Florida

Suggesting story ideas

Logistical planning, deployment and execution of news stories

Providing information and support for reporters, photographers, producers and managers

Coordinate logistics for reporters and photographers

Setting up interviews as needed

Working closely with producers and managers

Planning special coverage

Maintaining a follow up list on previously aired stories.

Required Skills & Experience

Good editorial skills

Good Communication and people skills

Good leadership skills

Enterprising, resourceful and creative

Fluent in Spanish (reading and writing)

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

Minimum 3 years of assignment desk experience

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Miami, Fl.

Employment/education will be verified

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

Physical Requirements (optional)

Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, and sit for up to (8) hours

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Assignment-Editor_R004507

UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER