Date: 06/10/19
Job Posting Title: Assignment Editor
Department: News
Reports To: News Director
Location: Miami, FL
Exempt: Y/N Non-Exempt
Job # 19-28
Position Summary
Noticias 23/Univision Miami is seeking an Assignment Editor adept at news gathering, judging news stories, tips and leads, logistical planning, deploying and managing crews, executing coverage, setting a positive and cooperative working environment through sound leadership skills, working well with co-workers and managers, establishing and nurturing sources, and writing, posting content, pictures and video to the web and other platforms whenever needed.
The candidate must be able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, work well under pressure in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines.
In addition, the candidate should be enterprising, resourceful and creative, demonstrate good initiative, and be capable of monitoring news wires, checking video feeds, police, fire, governmental and community organizations social media sites, listening to police and fire scanners, answering viewer tips and emails, and determining and prioritizing editorial relevance.
Candidate must also be able to work flexible hours including weekends, early mornings and holidays as needed, as well as extended hours during hurricanes and continuous coverage.
Job Responsibilities
- News and information gathering
- Keeping updated on current issues, events and news stories of importance in South Florida
- Suggesting story ideas
- Logistical planning, deployment and execution of news stories
- Providing information and support for reporters, photographers, producers and managers
- Coordinate logistics for reporters and photographers
- Setting up interviews as needed
- Working closely with producers and managers
- Planning special coverage
- Maintaining a follow up list on previously aired stories.
Required Skills & Experience
- Good editorial skills
- Good Communication and people skills
- Good leadership skills
- Enterprising, resourceful and creative
- Fluent in Spanish (reading and writing)
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience
- Minimum 3 years of assignment desk experience
Eligibility Requirements
- Must be willing to work from office in Miami, Fl.
- Employment/education will be verified
- Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States
Physical Requirements (optional)
- Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, and sit for up to (8) hours
Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:
https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Assignment-Editor_R004507
UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER