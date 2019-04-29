ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

The Assignment Editor is responsible for managing newsroom assignments, coordinating logistics, monitoring news wires and scanners..

Key activities

• Plan news coverage as directed by news management

• Dispatch crews to stories and breaking news, using appropriate logistical and journalistic judgement

• Make calls to news sources as needed, gaining appropriate and actionable information

• Assist in finding stories, doing research and tracking story ideas in assignment desk computer with emphasis on key brand points

• Publishing of online content

• Perform other duties as needed and as directed by news management

Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related discipline

• 3-5 years of experience in broadcast or similar industry preferred

Skills & Abilities

• Must be organized, self-starter who can work independently

• Basic computer skills; non-linear and production techniques

• Ability to perform multiple tasks in a fast paced environment

• Understanding of the principles of responsible journalism

• Ability to work well with others in a team-based environment

• Ability to write effectively

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit:

http://www.scripps.com/careers/find-a-job