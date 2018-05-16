WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando
WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville /
www.fox35orlando.com
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs
May 10, 2018
The following represent brief/broad descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.
ASSIGNMENT EDITOR (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Responsible for gathering story info from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. Make decisions on what stories to cover and assign/dispatch crews. Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments. Plan news stories for future coverage and coordinate coverage for special events. Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity in coverage. Write, edit and post stories on the station’s website and social media platforms; on-air, on-line, in-mobile and social. A minimum of two years’ experience in TV news, including assignment desk experience preferred. Must be well organized and able to manage multiple projects. Must demonstrate outstanding news judgment and good news writing skills. Must be able to deal effectively with people. Must be able to work well in a fast paced environment. Overtime, holidays and varied hours required.