Details: WESH-TV has an opening for a self-motivated individual who wants to win each day. We are seeking an Assignment Editor with the ability to capture the essence of what’s happening in the field, and then bring it vividly into the homes of our viewers. The successful candidate will have a take charge attitude when it comes to breaking news. We are looking for a smart assignment editor who finds distinctive enterprise stories and oversees news coverage that sets us apart. We want a newsroom leader who takes the lead on breaking news. Job Responsibilities: Listen to multiple police scanners which cover more than a dozen agencies throughout our market—must have great “scanner ears”. Gather and organize press releases, emails, phone calls and viewer tips. Take initiative and decide which of the above will yield compelling content for newscasts. Assist news management with content gathering and planning. Assist producers, digital editors and reporters with story gathering. Keep track of crews in the field and maintain communication with them. Furnish content and post it to all digital platforms—including but not limited to sending push alerts, Twitter and Facebook posts. Experience Requirements: Must have experience listening to police scanners. Must have advanced knowledge of digital platforms, especially social media. Successful candidate will be required to monitor multiple social media accounts in order to gather content and communicate with news makers. Either have a working knowledge of FTP or an ability to learn how to FTP video to other stations. Familiar with local newsgathering technology and terminology. Qualifications Requirements: Must be highly organized. Have the ability to work multiple projects simultaneously. Must be able to foster and maintain professional working relationships with newsmakers. Have the ability to gather information from multiple sources simultaneously and quickly push it out to anchors, reporters, producers and digital editors. Must have a sense of urgency and be able to thrive in a high pressure breaking news and weather environment. Be able to remain calm and level-headed during breaking news situations. Must have excellent communication skills. Willing to work a variety of shifts including weekends and nights. Education: College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field Military training and experience in related field will be considered