|Details:
WESH 2 News in Orlando is searching for an
Assignment Desk Editor. This position requires a curious mind, the
ability to use social media as a gathering tool, a knack for multi-tasking and
superior communication skills. Orlando is a hectic breaking news market
and you will be asked not only to keep up but to lead the charge. You
will also be required to identify hard news enterprise and deeper dive stories.
Job
Responsibilities:
·
Listen to multiple police scanners which cover more than a dozen agencies
throughout our market—must have great “scanner ears”.
·
Gather and organize press releases, emails, phone calls and viewer
tips. Take initiative and decide which of the above will yield compelling
content for newscasts.
·
Assist news management with content gathering and planning.
·
Assist producers, digital editors and reporters with story gathering.
·
Keep track of crews in the field and maintain communication with them.
·
Furnish content and post it to all digital platforms—including but not
limited to sending push alerts, Twitter and Facebook posts.