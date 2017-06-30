WESH 2 News in Orlando is searching for an

Assignment Desk Editor. This position requires a curious mind, the

ability to use social media as a gathering tool, a knack for multi-tasking and

superior communication skills. Orlando is a hectic breaking news market

and you will be asked not only to keep up but to lead the charge. You

will also be required to identify hard news enterprise and deeper dive stories.

Job

Responsibilities:

·

Listen to multiple police scanners which cover more than a dozen agencies

throughout our market—must have great “scanner ears”.

·

Gather and organize press releases, emails, phone calls and viewer

tips. Take initiative and decide which of the above will yield compelling

content for newscasts.

·

Assist news management with content gathering and planning.

·

Assist producers, digital editors and reporters with story gathering.

·

Keep track of crews in the field and maintain communication with them.

·

Furnish content and post it to all digital platforms—including but not

limited to sending push alerts, Twitter and Facebook posts.