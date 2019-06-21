To,

Lindsay Varn

FL Association of Broadcasters

201 South Monroe Street Ste. 201

Tallahassee-32301

Florida Sent On: 6/13/2019

Subject: New Job listing from Jacksonville,FL

From: Palmer Dickson

Email: p.dickson@tegna.com Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Assignment Desk Editor – 007364 Primary Industry:

Broadcasting – Radio – TV Manage Others:

No Details: WTLV/WJXX-TV, FirstCoastNews, is looking for an Assignment Editor to join our award-winning team. This is a fast-paced hybrid position for someone who has both assignment desk and digital producing experience. The position is responsible for assigning and dispatching news crews, assisting news crews with contacts and research along with publishing original content for our social media accounts. The position also requires monitoring all local news beats and trending digital sources to evaluate and assign coverage for all platforms at FirstCoastNews. The right candidate is a strong assignment desk editor and writer. Someone who can run an assignment desk and help find and develop original, engaging content that drives social engagement using text, video, and multimedia and can work well as part of a technically savvy team that collaborates with content producers and reporters to develop valuable, relevant content on all platforms. A strong working knowledge of the Jacksonville area is important. Responsibilities include: Covering breaking news events as part of a fast-paced assignment team

Strong assignment editor/ writing skills

Solid news knowledge – preferably of the Jacksonville market

Working in multiple content management systems

Editing and managing video on digital platforms

Knowledgeable about how to use social media to generate digital traffic and engagement

Researching, creating, and publishing original content

Ability to identify potentially viral stories

Ability to work with reporters to develop assigned stories

Working under tight deadlines

Planning ahead for social, digital and on-air coverage of events

Ability to manage content on a variety of platforms including desktop, mobile sites, apps and social media We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

6/13/2019 Closing Date:

10/10/2019 City:

Jacksonville State:

Florida Experience:

2 Year(s) Requirements: Three years’ experience working in news as an assignment editor

Strong communication skills

Ability to prioritize and manage requests from various sources and work well with varied personalities on deadline

Experience working in a digital content management system like WordPress, Lakana, Brightcove, WorldNow and with digital photo and video editing tools

Excellent writing, editing, and proofreading skills

Excellent in managing news crews and news judgment

Outstanding interpersonal, organizational, and time-management skills About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JZFiyNID Apply Online URL:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JZFiyNID