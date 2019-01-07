Do you have a nose for news? Are you driven, detailed oriented, creative, energetic, smart and ready for an amazing challenge? WTXL ABC 27 is seeking a full-time assignment desk editor to join our team!

Applicants must have a college degree, ideally in Broadcast Journalism or related field. Must be an excellent at time management, a good writer with great oral communication skills. Great news judgment and ability to multi-task are essential. Must be calm under pressure and have experience with breaking news and live shots. Familiarity with ENPS is ideal.

In addition to learning and running the assignment desk, there is a strong emphasis on driving our digital platform and focus on multi-media content. Must have the ability to coordinate and help with the station website, and some non-linear editing experience preferred. Applicants must be team players with a great attitude and a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip, and be available to work various schedules. A valid state driver’s license is required.

Serious applicants only. Perfect job for those who in a year or two, would like to be on the track to becoming a possible producer.

To apply, please go to: https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/9462/assignment-desk-editor, search under careers and apply online. Please include your cover letter, resume, writing samples, and a link to your reel. No telephone calls, please. WTXL ABC 27 HD is an Equal Opportunity Employer.