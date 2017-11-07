This position researches, develops and covers news reports in the field which are informative, interesting and compelling while remaining consistent with the station’s brand and editorial philosophy.

In addition, the Anchor/Reporter develops and presents content that represents the station and its brand image and serves as a vehicle to increase customer viewership and attract advertising customers.

The Anchor/Reporter performs work for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital, and social media.

The Anchor/Reporter may also be assigned to fill-in anchor on other newscasts.

The Anchor/Reporter also acts as a station ambassador to the local community and is expected to be involved in the community.