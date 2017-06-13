WWSB ABC 7 in beautiful Sarasota, Florida is searching for an experienced Anchor/Reporter.

The ideal candidate has at least 3 years of anchoring & reporting experience. Producing experience is a plus as you will help craft the newscast daily. You will be expected to report weekly in this position and you must know how to shoot your own stories.

You must have a passion for journalism, a devotion to community involvement and a strong presence on social media.

Leadership skills and coaching techniques are a vital part of the anchor skillset as well and you must have “Digital First” mentality.

This is not an entry level position.

The candidate for this position will be excited to take part in community events and represent the station proudly.

Candidate must be able to successfully complete a pre-employment drug screening and MVR check.

Qualified applicants, apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6830/anchor-reporter/job and attach resume and link to your most recent work. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

