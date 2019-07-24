Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Anchor Reporter Details:

WPBF 25 News has an opening for an Anchor/Reporter. The Anchor/Reporter is someone who can bring the energy of live reporting to our anchor desk. In addition to credibility, poise, and personality; we’re looking for an anchor who isn’t afraid to head out into the field and break the big stories. Our next anchor/reporter will enterprise exclusives, tell compelling stories, and execute energetic live shots. We are looking for this market’s next leader who isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions and will hold those in power accountable. Our anchors are newsroom leaders who help mentor and grow producers and reporters. Our anchors write and edit scripts with conversational communication in mind. We are looking for a versatile, enterprising self-starter who is fast, efficient, works well under tight deadlines, can develop sources, and has excellent live reporting skills. Job Responsibilities: Delivers scripted and ad lib material with professionalism, personality, and purpose

Works with and guides reporters and producers in newscast production

Regularly plans, gathers and assembles stories on day-of news or special project assignments

Works with or without a photographer to gather and edit compelling video and captivating sound

Coordinates with news managers and producers to develop stories that go beyond surface details, that accentuate unique enterprise angles, and have exclusive content

Develops a network of sources who provide tips, early access to information, and allow the reporter to break stories of significance.

Will contribute pictures, video and text updates to mobile platforms consistently throughout the day

Can juggle multiple stories and projects at once, demonstrates exceptional time-management skills by meeting all deadlines under extraordinary pressure.

An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components

Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards

Appears on behalf of the station at public events Experience Requirements: Past anchor experience (2-5 years) required

Past reporting experience(2-5 years) required

Demonstrated ability to enterprise and uncover

Your demo reel should be indicative of your everyday work Qualifications Requirements: Proven Anchor with ability to connect with viewers, in addition to strong reporting skills

Ability to operate mobile transmission devices and use latest technology

Can work in all weather conditions and carry up to 50 pounds

Has a valid driver’s license, can drive large vehicles over long distances, and a clear driving record

Ability to work varied shifts, including overnights and weekends

Can deal with the stresses and pressures of time-sensitive newscast production Education: Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent proven work experience

Military training and experience will be considered Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

7/8/2019 Closing Date:

8/7/2019 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/anchor-reporter-6367 Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE Apply Online URL:

