Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Position/Title:
Anchor Reporter
Details:
WPBF 25 News has an opening for an Anchor/Reporter. The Anchor/Reporter is someone who can bring the energy of live reporting to our anchor desk. In addition to credibility, poise, and personality; we’re looking for an anchor who isn’t afraid to head out into the field and break the big stories. Our next anchor/reporter will enterprise exclusives, tell compelling stories, and execute energetic live shots. We are looking for this market’s next leader who isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions and will hold those in power accountable. Our anchors are newsroom leaders who help mentor and grow producers and reporters. Our anchors write and edit scripts with conversational communication in mind. We are looking for a versatile, enterprising self-starter who is fast, efficient, works well under tight deadlines, can develop sources, and has excellent live reporting skills.
Job Responsibilities:
Delivers scripted and ad lib material with professionalism, personality, and purpose
Works with and guides reporters and producers in newscast production
Regularly plans, gathers and assembles stories on day-of news or special project assignments
Works with or without a photographer to gather and edit compelling video and captivating sound
Coordinates with news managers and producers to develop stories that go beyond surface details, that accentuate unique enterprise angles, and have exclusive content
Develops a network of sources who provide tips, early access to information, and allow the reporter to break stories of significance.
Will contribute pictures, video and text updates to mobile platforms consistently throughout the day
Can juggle multiple stories and projects at once, demonstrates exceptional time-management skills by meeting all deadlines under extraordinary pressure.
An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components
Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards
Appears on behalf of the station at public events
Experience Requirements:
Past anchor experience (2-5 years) required
Past reporting experience(2-5 years) required
Demonstrated ability to enterprise and uncover
Your demo reel should be indicative of your everyday work
Qualifications Requirements:
Proven Anchor with ability to connect with viewers, in addition to strong reporting skills
Ability to operate mobile transmission devices and use latest technology
Can work in all weather conditions and carry up to 50 pounds
Has a valid driver’s license, can drive large vehicles over long distances, and a clear driving record
Ability to work varied shifts, including overnights and weekends
Can deal with the stresses and pressures of time-sensitive newscast production
Education:
Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent proven work experience
Military training and experience will be considered
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
7/8/2019
Closing Date:
8/7/2019
City:
Palm Beach Gardens – 33410
State:
Florida
URL:
https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/anchor-reporter-6367
Contact:
Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE
Apply Online URL:
https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/anchor-reporter-6367