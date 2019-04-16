Position/Title:

Anchor / Reporter Details:

WALA, a Meredith Corporation TV Station is looking for a Anchor/Reporter. The Anchor/Reporter presents news in the

Station’s newscasts. This position

researches, develops and covers news reports in the field which are

informative, interesting and compelling while remaining consistent with the

station’s brand and editorial philosophy.

In addition, the Anchor/Reporter develops and presents content that

represents the station and its brand image and serves as a vehicle to increase

customer viewership and attract advertising customers. The Anchor/Reporter performs work for all

media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital,

and social media. The Anchor/Reporter

may also be assigned to fill-in anchor on other newscasts. The Anchor/Reporter also acts as a station

ambassador to the local community and is expected to be involved in the

community. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

4/12/2019 Closing Date:

6/30/2019 City:

MOBILE – 36606-2532 State:

Alabama Experience:

Three to five years’ experience as a reporter or anchor at a

commercial broadcasting station. Previous

experience working in a fast-paced environment requiring strict deadlines and a

focus on team orientation.

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism,

Communications or a related field, or equivalent training and/or experience. Requirements:

Delivers

news and introduces content from local news reporters, sports and weather as

well as external sources in accordance with program outline. Delivers unscripted breaking news coverage

and special event coverage to the community at large.

Collaborates

with producers and management in the development of broadcast content such as

newscasts, promotions and teases. May

appear in promotions as assigned.

Receives

assignments or evaluates leads and tips in order to develop story ideas. Covers news in the field. Transmits news stories or reports from remote

locations using equipment including satellite phones, telephones, fax machines

or modems.

Generates,

produces and delivers high profile special reports. Edits video for broadcasts as necessary.

Participates

in community events and makes public appearances on behalf of the station as

assigned.Must be creative with ability to provide original concepts,

ideas and solutions.Must be a skilled communicator capable of speaking to a

diverse audience and conveying messages effectively.Ability to interpret information quickly and summarize into

a clear, concise, relevant and understandable presentation.Must possess strong listening skills for meaningful and

interesting interviews with newsmakers. Strong computer skills required; experience with Avid and MS

Office strongly preferred.Must possess strong written communication skills to

effectively articulate details of the news and local events to the community. Must

possess a valid driver’s license Additional Information:

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALE

/VETERANS/DISABLED Contact:

