|
|Position/Title:
Anchor / Reporter
|Details:
WALA, a Meredith Corporation TV Station is looking for a Anchor/Reporter. The Anchor/Reporter presents news in the
Station’s newscasts. This position
researches, develops and covers news reports in the field which are
informative, interesting and compelling while remaining consistent with the
station’s brand and editorial philosophy.
In addition, the Anchor/Reporter develops and presents content that
represents the station and its brand image and serves as a vehicle to increase
customer viewership and attract advertising customers. The Anchor/Reporter performs work for all
media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital,
and social media. The Anchor/Reporter
may also be assigned to fill-in anchor on other newscasts. The Anchor/Reporter also acts as a station
ambassador to the local community and is expected to be involved in the
community.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
4/12/2019
|Closing Date:
6/30/2019
|City:
MOBILE – 36606-2532
|State:
Alabama
|Experience:
Three to five years’ experience as a reporter or anchor at a
commercial broadcasting station. Previous
experience working in a fast-paced environment requiring strict deadlines and a
focus on team orientation.
Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism,
Communications or a related field, or equivalent training and/or experience.
|Requirements:
Delivers
news and introduces content from local news reporters, sports and weather as
well as external sources in accordance with program outline. Delivers unscripted breaking news coverage
and special event coverage to the community at large.
Collaborates
with producers and management in the development of broadcast content such as
newscasts, promotions and teases. May
appear in promotions as assigned.
Receives
assignments or evaluates leads and tips in order to develop story ideas. Covers news in the field. Transmits news stories or reports from remote
locations using equipment including satellite phones, telephones, fax machines
or modems.
Generates,
produces and delivers high profile special reports. Edits video for broadcasts as necessary.
Participates
in community events and makes public appearances on behalf of the station as
assigned.Must be creative with ability to provide original concepts,
ideas and solutions.Must be a skilled communicator capable of speaking to a
diverse audience and conveying messages effectively.Ability to interpret information quickly and summarize into
a clear, concise, relevant and understandable presentation.Must possess strong listening skills for meaningful and
interesting interviews with newsmakers. Strong computer skills required; experience with Avid and MS
Office strongly preferred.Must possess strong written communication skills to
effectively articulate details of the news and local events to the community.
Must
possess a valid driver’s license
|Additional Information:
EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALE
/VETERANS/DISABLED
|Contact:
We are always on the lookout for bright, creative talent to be part of the Meredith team.
Visit us today at:
http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings
