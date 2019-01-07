WWSB ABC 7 in beautiful Sarasota, Florida is searching for an experienced Anchor/Reporter with a main focus being on a long-form discussion newscast.

The ideal candidate has at least 3 years of anchoring & reporting experience, investigative experience is a plus. Excellent interview skills required. Must be able to shoot video, edit, report, and produce content on multiple platforms.

You must have a passion for journalism, a devotion to community involvement and a strong presence on social media. Leadership skills and coaching techniques are a vital part of the anchor skillset. You should have a digital mentality, sense of urgency and ability to distribute content in real time under tight deadlines.

The candidate for this position will be excited to take part in community events and represent the station proudly. You will also be required to create content from top topics of market research and help execute newsroom strategic plans.

Candidate must be able to successfully complete a pre-employment drug screening and MVR check.

Qualified applicants should apply online:

https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/9495/anchor-reporter/job and attach resume and link to your most recent work. No phone calls or emails please. EOE-M/F/D/V