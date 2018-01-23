loading...

Position/Title: Anchor / Reporter

Details: The Anchor/Reporter presents news in the Station’s newscasts. This position researches, develops and covers news reports in the field which are informative, interesting and compelling while remaining consistent with the station’s brand and editorial philosophy. In addition, the Anchor/Reporter develops and presents content that represents the station and its brand image and serves as a vehicle to increase customer viewership and attract advertising customers.The Anchor/Reporter performs work for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital, and social media.The Anchor/Reporter may also be assigned to fill-in anchor on other newscasts.The Anchor/Reporter also acts as a station ambassador to the local community and is expected to be involved in the community.

Vacancy Type: Full Time

Date Posted: 12/5/2016

Closing Date: 5/31/2018

City: MOBILE – 36606-2532

State: Alabama

URL: http://www.fox10tv.com

Experience:

Three to five years’ experience as a reporter or anchor at a commercial broadcasting station.

Previous experience working in a fast-paced environment requiring strict deadlines and a focus on team orientation.

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or a related field, or equivalent training and/or experience.

Requirements:

Delivers news and introduces content from local news reporters, sports and weather as well as external sources in accordance with program outline.

Delivers unscripted breaking news coverage and special event coverage to the community at large.

Collaborates with producers and management in the development of broadcast content such as newscasts, promotions and teases.

May appear in promotions as assigned.

Receives assignments or evaluates leads and tips in order to develop story ideas.

Covers news in the field.

Transmits news stories or reports from remote locations using equipment including satellite phones, telephones, fax machines or modems.

Generates, produces and delivers high profile special reports.

Edits video for broadcasts as necessary.

Participates in community events and makes public appearances on behalf of the station as assigned.

Must be creative with ability to provide original concepts, ideas and solutions.

Must be a skilled communicator capable of speaking to a diverse audience and conveying messages effectively.

Ability to interpret information quickly and summarize into a clear, concise, relevant and understandable presentation.

Must possess strong listening skills for meaningful and interesting interviews with newsmakers.

Strong computer skills required; experience with Avid and MS Office strongly preferred.

Must possess strong written communication skills to effectively articulate details of the news and local events to the community.

Must possess a valid driver’s license

