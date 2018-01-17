loading...

MARC RADIO

WPLL/WXJZ Air Talent/Asst. Program Director

Job Description and Company Expectation

MARC RADIO GROUP has an immediate opening for a full-time air personality/ Assistant Program Director for I AM Country 106.9 WPLL and Classic Hits 100.9 WXJZ and is responsible for all aspects of the duties listed here within the guidelines set forth by the company. He / She works with the corporate VP of Programming and General Manager to implement the strategy for the station(s).

Produce and deliver a live morning show for I AM Country WPLL Monday – Friday 6a-10am.

Voice track an afternoon show for Classic Hits 100.9 WXJZ Monday – Friday 3p-7p.

Voice and/or produce commercials for all stations in the cluster as needed at the direction of the Production Director

Represent both stations at promotional and community events

Assist in the development and execution of cluster initiatives (promotional, charity, etc.)

Participate in the development of on air features and promotions and execute all facets of the format as directed by the corporate VP of Programming

Insure that all FCC and company policies are followed

Primary liaison with corporate VP of Programming, General Manager and engineer for programming related technical aspects of the operation and execution of the format design. This requires an effective understanding for the music and automation systems and the “go to” person for those operations. Must have a basic understanding of all programming aspects of engineering such as station processing, studio equipment, meter readings, and basic transmitter operations. Works with the engineer to identify and resolve issues in a prompt manner.

Oversees the daily management of the website and station social media content as defined by the company policy.

End Date:

2/15/2018

