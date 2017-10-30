Afternoon Co-Host, 790 The Ticket

loading...

The Ticket Miami, WAXY, an Entercom sports station, has a rare opening for a host position on our 4p-7p show. We’re looking for someone who is opinionated, but can back it up with facts. Entertaining, but entertaining doesn’t always mean funny. You’re a great storyteller and you know sports from all angles. And, you understand the lifestyle of a South Florida sports fan. The Ticket has an aggressive event schedule, and the host of this show is expected to participate. A good ratings track record and an excellent ability to work with the sales and marketing/promotions teams is required, as are strong Social Media and Digital skills which you will use to make social media posts and writing for the website.

If you think you can help bring The Ticket to a higher level, send audio and resume to: MiamiJobs@entercom.com

You may also apply online at www.entercom.com and click on “Careers”.

Related posts