Position Available

DATE: November 10, 2017

Position: Afternoon Air Talent, WPBB-FM b98.7

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa’s b98.7 “Today’s Hits and Yesterday’s Favorites” is searching for a hard-working, creative, passionate talent to join the team at Tampa Bay’s newest radio station. Candidates must be excellent communicators and collaborators with a willingness to do what it takes to make the new b98.7 the best heritage adult contemporary station in Tampa Bay. A strong commitment to the community in hosting station events, visiting schools, stopping by businesses, etc. is imperative. You must be able to have a big social media and blogging presence including multiple posts across several platforms daily. Knowledge of music scheduling, imaging, writing and production are a plus. You must also have a willingness to work with the sales staff as requested and be ready to perform other duties as assigned. If you are ready to work for an outstanding company that believes in live and local radio and in a building full of incredible talent, we are waiting to hear from you.

Qualifications:

– At least THREE (3) years of proven success as an air talent;

– Must have strong knowledge of Adult Contemporary Music

– Must have ability to be fluid, meet deadlines & perform well in a team environment,

Including filling in for other dayparts if necessary.

– Must be able to blog and post on station’s website and social media platforms

– Perform live broadcasts that are entertaining and informative;

– Ensure that promotions and contests are executed properly;

– Monitor the music and commercial logs for the air shift;

– Protect the station’s FCC license;

Last Date for consideration: Until filled.

Please send demo and resume to: Chadd Thomas, Program Director at chadd.thomas@bbgi.com

Beasley Media Group, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

