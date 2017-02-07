Advertising Sales Consultant

Roles and Responsibilities:

This person will work with local businesses to develop multimedia marketing campaigns and oversee the execution of multi-faceted campaigns using online, social media, broadcast and other cutting edge media. Candidates are expected to have high level of multi-media sales knowledge and experience, the ability to work with a variety of clients, excel in a fast paced environment, demonstrate the ability to effectively consult with clients, and skills to sell multimedia products, producing new revenue opportunities for Salem Media Group in Tampa Bay. Strong computer skills are required. Excellent oral and written communication skills are critical. Ability to get through and communicate comfortably with top business executives is needed. Bachelor’s Degree is preferred. Candidates must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record. No relocation is offered. Apply at www.salemmedia.com/careers

