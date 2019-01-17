Administrative Support

Details:

Job Summary: Provides general administrative and project or process support. Responsibilities • Maintains inventory of office supplies, sorts and distributes mail, makes travel arrangements, prepares itineraries, schedules meetings, etc. • Actively manages managers' daily schedules and calendars. • Processes expense reports. • Prepares reports as needed, e.g., for sales, research and data analysis projects. • Interacts with company personnel at all organizational levels. • Sets up and breaks down meeting spaces, arranges for WebEx as needed. • Coordinates activities between departments and/or outside entities. • May require handling confidential matters. Qualifications Competencies/Skills • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking platforms • Strong time management skills; adept at setting priorities and managing deadlines • Ability to plan and organize, manage projects and multi task in a fast-paced environment • High degree of attention to detail, optimal work standards, and process improvement ability • Stress tolerance especially with tight deadlines • Effective collaborator with multiple levels within an organization, in person or over the phone • Strong interpersonal skills • Excellent oral and written communication skills; excellent grammar Work Experience • 2-3+ years' experience in a fast-paced environment Education • Four-year Bachelor's degree preferred Certifications • None required Location Fort Myers, FL: 13320 Metro Parkway, Suite 1, 33912