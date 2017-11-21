Position/Title:

Administrative Assistant

Details:

At WKRG News 5 and the Gulf Coast CW we are looking for an Administrative Assistant/Sales Assistant to help with day to day administrative operations and assist our Sales Department as needed.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

11/21/2017

Closing Date:

12/21/2017

State:

Alabama

Experience:

This individual should be neat in appearance, have a pleasant personality and voice, have good computer skills, and know how to use word, excel, and powerpoint software.

Requirements:

Responsibilities include but are not limited to receptionist duties, assisting with filing and distribution of mail to all departments, assisting our sales department with clerical duties, and other sales needs.

Additional Information:

This is a full time position with company benefits including earned vacation time, health and dental per company plan, and 401k. EOE Interested individuals should apply to the Nexstar Career site for the Mobile market or email resume, cover letter, and references to jgrear@wkrg.com.