Accounts Receivable Specialist

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES include the following:

 Audit billing ledgers to ensure that revenue codes and handling instructions are correct prior to

invoice generation. Communicate with clients about billing discrepancies and questions.

Handle all special billing situations.

 Assist clients with payment options and provide instruction on various payment

platforms. Advise on AR payment application. Engage management over any AR problems

encountered.

 Review all overdue accounts on a regular basis with Supervisor. Implement a collections

strategy for each customer up to and including placing the account on credit hold and/or

recommending the account be referred to collection. Maintain excellent collection activity

records.

 Maintain positive working relationships with internal and external clients.

 Performs other duties as required.

Qualifications:

 3+ years collections management experience; previous media experience preferred.

 Requires strong organizational skills, multi-tasker with the ability to work independently with

minimal supervision while able to interface with other departments as needed

 Proficiency with Microsoft products, including Word, Excel, Outlook & Power Point.

 Working knowledge of WideOrbit is highly preferred.

 4 year degree preferred

Please have all resumes and inquires be directed to www.entercom.com/careers.

Entercom Miami is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.