Accounts Receivable Specialist

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES include the following:
Audit billing ledgers to ensure that revenue codes and handling instructions are correct prior to
invoice generation. Communicate with clients about billing discrepancies and questions.
Handle all special billing situations.
Assist clients with payment options and provide instruction on various payment
platforms. Advise on AR payment application. Engage management over any AR problems
encountered.
Review all overdue accounts on a regular basis with Supervisor. Implement a collections
strategy for each customer up to and including placing the account on credit hold and/or
recommending the account be referred to collection. Maintain excellent collection activity
records.
Maintain positive working relationships with internal and external clients.
Performs other duties as required.
Qualifications:
3+ years collections management experience; previous media experience preferred.
Requires strong organizational skills, multi-tasker with the ability to work independently with
minimal supervision while able to interface with other departments as needed
Proficiency with Microsoft products, including Word, Excel, Outlook & Power Point.
Working knowledge of WideOrbit is highly preferred.
4 year degree preferred
Please have all resumes and inquires be directed to www.entercom.com/careers.
Entercom Miami is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.